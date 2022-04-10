McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.46. 2,551,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,163. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.66. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

