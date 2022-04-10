Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,331,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,682,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

