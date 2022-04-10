Zacks: Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.55 Million

Brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $76.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.90 million. Culp reported sales of $79.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $314.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $314.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $324.36 million, with estimates ranging from $323.10 million to $325.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

CULP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CULP remained flat at $$7.69 on Thursday. 55,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $93.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

