Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.12 Million

Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will announce $581.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.42 million and the lowest is $531.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $379.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,949. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.69. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

