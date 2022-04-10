Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will post $10.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $49.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $37.98. 1,034,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $97.43.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,787 shares of company stock worth $5,780,318. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $190,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,191,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

