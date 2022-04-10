Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Million

Analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.63 million. Aravive reported sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 311.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $5.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $9.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.26 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,182. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

