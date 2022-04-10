$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.