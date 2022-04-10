Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

FATE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.98. 1,034,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,787 shares of company stock worth $5,780,318. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

