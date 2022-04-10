$53.70 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to announce $53.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $52.20 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $60.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $217.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 218,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,561. The stock has a market cap of $863.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

