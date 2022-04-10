News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in News by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 312,067 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NWSA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 1,568,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,916. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

