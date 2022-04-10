Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.35. 1,678,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

