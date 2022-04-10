Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 792 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.11. 197,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,585. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $176.31 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.37.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.