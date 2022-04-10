Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. 2,368,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

