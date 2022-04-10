Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.71. 1,319,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

