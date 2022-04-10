$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCRD stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,641. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

