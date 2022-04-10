Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.46. 1,270,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,688.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

