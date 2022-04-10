Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.26. Pegasystems posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.78. 403,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 59.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

