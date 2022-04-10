Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.23 million and the highest is $66.90 million. HealthStream reported sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $270.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

