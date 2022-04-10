$132.41 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will report sales of $132.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.13 million and the highest is $133.00 million. Q2 posted sales of $116.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $578.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $579.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $686.74 million, with estimates ranging from $684.84 million to $689.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Q2 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 117,919 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

