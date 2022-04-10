$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to announce $5.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $24.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

RAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,608,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter worth approximately $13,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 385,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 331,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rite Aid by 686.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

