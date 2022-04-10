Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 46,800 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. 11,181,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,613,563. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

