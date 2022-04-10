Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.51. The stock had a trading volume of 830,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.86 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

