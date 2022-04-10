The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 78,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 409,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.