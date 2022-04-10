Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $367.00 and a fifty-two week high of $548.97. The firm has a market cap of $513.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.96.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

