ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.05. 6,175,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.