The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 5.9% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

