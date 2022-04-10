JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 143,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,455 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

