Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 51,224 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

NYSE T traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $24.14. 55,227,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

