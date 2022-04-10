Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.65. 1,839,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,507. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.