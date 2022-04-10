Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will post sales of $556.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $564.50 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $526.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 712,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.