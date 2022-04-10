Shadow Token Hits Market Cap of $200,391.18 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Shadow Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $200,391.18 and approximately $6.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.39 or 0.07595764 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,749.23 or 1.00053579 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

