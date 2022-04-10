TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.83 Million

Equities analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to post sales of $66.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.21 million and the highest is $67.50 million. TechTarget posted sales of $57.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $312.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1,028.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in TechTarget by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 153,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,275. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,569,000.00 and a beta of 0.95.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

