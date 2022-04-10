Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of DAVA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.28. 134,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

