Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.86.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $165.15. 1,536,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.87 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

