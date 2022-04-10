Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.24. 503,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

