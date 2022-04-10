Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,530 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. 3,832,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.