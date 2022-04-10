True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

