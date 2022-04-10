Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.68. 11,409,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,567,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $221.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

