Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.14. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

CEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. 84,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3,569.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.