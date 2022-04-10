Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,270,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,718,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.