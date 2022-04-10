24,175 Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 709,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

