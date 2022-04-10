Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.85. The company had a trading volume of 246,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.52 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

