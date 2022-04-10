Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $15.94 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,457 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CBRE Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. 3,919,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

