Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005575 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $784,363.84 and $290,308.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded up 7,871,198.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.21 or 0.12213097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00196665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00387112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

