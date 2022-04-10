Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 2,470 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 875,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,378. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

