Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2,159.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 65,766 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

HAS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. 793,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

