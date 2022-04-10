Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 881 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of DG traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,529. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $246.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

