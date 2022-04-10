PowerPool Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $29.63 million and $2.55 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,062,722 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

