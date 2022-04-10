Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,252. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

