Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $21.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $14.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. 1,450,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,567. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.